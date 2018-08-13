Albert “Al” Merle Diamond Jr., age 59, of Winston, GA, passed away Friday, August 10, 2018. He was born on November 30, 1958 in Hialeah, FL., the son of the late Albert Merle Diamond, Sr. and the late Emma Laverne Anderson Diamond. Albert was owner and operator of Diamond Tractor Works in Winston, GA. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and above all, he loved people—especially his children and his grandson.
Albert is survived by his wife of 40 years, Theresa “Terri” Shelnut Diamond; son and daughter-in-law: Dustin Albert & Chastity Diamond; daughters and sons-in-law: Krystal Joyce Diamond & Yangki and Amy Dawn and Steven Baum; grandson: Mason Reece Diamond; sisters and brothers-in-law: Delnora “Del” & Paul Miller, Sheryl & Dean Autrey and Laura & Danny Bollinger; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sandi and Michael Hembree; brothers-in-law and families: Roger Shelnut, Russell Shelnut, Gene Shelnut; several nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held on August 16, 2018 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at The Venue/Olive Tree, 150 Stone Street, Villa Rica, Georgia, 30180.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented