Allie Lee Rice, 98, of Douglas County, died Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Friday, July 6, 2018, from 1-3 p.m.
The Funeral Service was held Friday, July 6, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with the Rev. James Green and Rev. Larry Lowry officiating.
Interment followed in the Douglasville City Cemetery.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
