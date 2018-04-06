Mr. Alvin Odius Bates, 83, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2018. He was born July 17, 1934 in Benton, Tennessee the son of the late Mr. Ira Bates and the late Mrs. Velma Haskins Bates. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked as a mechanic for Yancey Brothers until his retirement. He was a faithful member of Beulah Baptist Church in Douglasville for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, E.L. Bates, Birch Bates, and Walter Bates.
He is survived by his wife, Jacquelynne Joines Bates of Douglasville; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Rebecca Bates of Bremen; sisters and brothers-in-law, Martha and Jimmy Headrick of Benton, TN, Mary and Johnny Campbell of Benton, TN, and Margaret and Sam Rogers of Knoxville, Tennessee; brothers and a sister-in-law, Ralph and Margaret Bates of Benton, TN and David Bates of Benton, TN; two grandchildren, Max and Anna Elise; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 1-3 p.m. Memorial Services will be conducted Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with Pastor Terry Pearman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions be made to Beulah Baptist Church Building Fund, 4031 Bankhead Highway, Douglasville, Georgia 30134 or Wellstar Tranquility Hospice, 4040 Hospital West Drive, Austell, GA 30106.
Messages of condolence to the family may be sent at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
