Mrs. Anne Ragan Baker, age 93, of Lithia Springs, passed away, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. She was born August 23, 1924 in Cedartown. She retired from Sears after 36 years. Mrs. Baker was member of County Line Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband, Frank R. Baker; daughter, Gayle Rush.
She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, John and Elon Baker of Temple, Harold Baker of Lithia Springs; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Thursday, June 28, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, June 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville. Interment will follow at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, 795 Gatewood Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
Commented