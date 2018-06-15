Ansley ‘A-Bomb’ McKenzie, infant daughter, of Cameron and Hannah went to be with Jesus on Friday June 8, 2018 at Northside Hospital.
Ansley was given the nickname “A-Bomb” by the staff of the NICU at Northside because of her fighting spirit and the family decided to use that as her middle name.
She is survived by her parents, Cameron and Hannah of Douglasville; her identical twin sister, Ember Rain McKenzie ; her paternal grandparents, Michelle and Jeff McKenzie of Acworth; her maternal grandmother, Karen and Michael Hawkins of Douglasville; her maternal grandfather, Todd Fontenot of Powder Springs; her paternal great-grandparents, Beverly and David Klopfer of Aiken, South Carolina, Bill and Brenda Wallace of Debary, Florida, John and Wonda Hubert of Marietta; her maternal great-grandparents, Frances Wood and Faye Fontenot both of Smyrna; 25 aunts and uncles and six cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 4 p.m. at Euharlee Baptist Church Cemetery.
Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cartersville.
