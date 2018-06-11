Arlene Barron Word Peirce passed away May 24, 2018. She was born in Douglas County in 1924, the daughter of Eula Carter Barron and Jeff Barron.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Raymond R. Word and Bill Peirce and son, Tommy Word.
She is survived by son, Calvin Word (Wanda Holt), daughters, Pat (Bob) Zadareky, Melvenia (Larry) White and Judy Pyron, five grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
In keeping with Mrs. Peirce's wishes, she will be cremated and a Graveside Service will be conducted Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 11 a.m. from Carroll Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll County Soup Kitchen, 345 Beulah Church Road, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel, Carrollton.
Commented