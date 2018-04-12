Mrs. Arnell Joan Daniel Culberson, 70, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with Dennis Payne officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
