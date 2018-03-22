Arthur James Koon, age 87 of Douglasville, passed away on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. He was born on December 24, 1930 in Shiloh, GA, son of the late Guy Freeman Koon and the late Mamie Greene Koon. He was a US Air Force veteran and served in the Korean War. He was retired from the Federal Government as an aircraft maintenance specialist and was a Master Mason and Alcazar Shriner. Arthur was a member of the Douglasville First United Methodist Church and the Brotherhood Sunday School Class. He had a heart for ministry, worked with Jackleg Angels, Meals on Wheels in Douglas County, helped build Loving Hands and Good Samaritan Center and volunteered at Loving Hands. He also volunteered many hours at Douglasville First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his son: Robert J. Koon of Douglasville; daughter: Julie C. Koon of Powder Springs; son: James “Jim” B. Koon and his wife, Pamela of Douglasville; grandchildren: Maegen Koon, Clayton Koon; sister: Betty Koon Parrott; brothers: Robert “Buck” Koon and his wife, Mary Jane, Donnie Koon and his wife, Jan; sister-in-laws: Mary Koon, Eleanor Koon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julie P. Koon; infant daughter: Susan Joyce Koon; brothers: Freeman Koon, Talmadge Koon, Pete Koon.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 23, 2018 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Douglasville First United Methodist Church with Rev. Brett DeHart and Larry McCloud officiating.
Interment will follow at 3 p.m. EST at Rock Mills Cemetery, Hwy 22, Rock Mills, Alabama, 36274.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made to the Rock Mills First United Methodist Church.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, Douglasville.
