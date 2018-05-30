Barney Stephen Standridge, known to all his friends and family as Steve, passed away on Tuesday morning, May 29, 2018. He was born on January 22, 1960, in Atlanta, Georgia, the middle child of Bonnie and Chester Standridge. Steve is survived by his wife of Holy Matrimony and the love of his life, Shari; sons Jared Standridge and Derek Standridge, daughter and son-in-love Alexandrea and Jeremias Duarte, grandson Dylan Standridge, and soon-to-be-born granddaughter Chloe Duarte, his mother Bonnie Standridge, brother and sister-in-love Chuck and Christine Standridge, sister and brother-in-love Lucretia and Russell Dallas, brother-in-love Philip Walls, former daughter-in-love Whitney Standridge and “grandsons” Braden Willis and Austin Willis, many other in-loves, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, God-children, and lots and lots of friends, including the Lithia Springs High School class of 1978. Steve loved God above all, and proclaimed to everyone that Jesus Christ was his Lord and Savior. He was an active member of The Walk to Emmaus community for 25 years, and also served in Chrysalis, Cursio, and Kairos. He greatly enjoyed hunting, cruising on his Harley Davidson, riding roller coasters and waterslides with his Mom and grandson, and watching his grandson play little league baseball. Steve and Shari had a truly wonderful love story. They met in 1989, quickly fell in love, and married less than six months later at Lithia Springs United Methodist Church. The love they shared was a gift from God.
Blessed with the gift of gab and never meeting a stranger, Steve became an entrepreneur at the age of 15 by starting a gutter cleaning business which led to many years of hard but rewarding work in the roofing and gutter business. He greatly reduced his workload to be a wonderful father to his children, volunteering to chaperone everything for their classes from elementary through high school, trips to Nashville, Disneyworld, and New York City among the rest. He finalized his career by becoming the pastor of Clem United Methodist Church in Carrollton, where he served faithfully for six years. Steve courageously fought metastatic renal cancer for almost two years, and his life ended way too soon. He will be forever missed by all his family and friends. We will cherish the memories of all the good times that Steve made happen and always mourn that we did not have more. The legacy of his love will live on.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 1, at Lithia Springs United Methodist Church, 3711 Temple Street, Lithia Springs, GA 30122. As per Steve's wishes, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, or to any charity that supports the needs of children or the homeless.
West Georgia Crematory, Austell.
