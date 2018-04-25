Mr. Barry Arnold Fisher Jr., age 42, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away peacefully April 23, 2018 at his residence.
Barry was born in Rome, Georgia on July 11, 1975 the son of the late Barry Arnold Fisher Sr. and Linda Ruth Fisher. Barry was a very happy young man that enjoyed many things. Some of his favorites were looking into the mirror with his great smile while singing and clapping. He would sing to the top of his voice, Jesus Loves Me and Happy Birthday. He especially loved spending time with his Meemaw. He was loved and endeared by his family and all that knew him.
He is survived by his family, Terry and Michelle Queen, Hayley Houser, Villa Rica, Georgia, Pat and Collis Spivey, Winston, Georgia, Jean Dukes, Douglasville, Georgia, Ruth Fretwell, Johns Creek. Cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family and many friends, all whom loved him dearly.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Barry Fisher Sr., Linda Ruth Fisher, and Meemaw, Verna Evans.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 12-1 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. with Harold Washington and Chris Carter officiating.
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Villa Rica with Robby Washington, Johnathan Queen, Aaron Queen and Anthony Queen serving as pallbearers.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Villa Rica.
Commented