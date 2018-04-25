Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Rain early with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.