Mr. Raymond Ben Adams, 81, of Douglasville, died Saturday, May 26, 2018.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Tuesday, May 29, 2018 from 5-9 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville. Interment will follow at Rosehaven Cemetery in Douglasville.
Messages of condolence to the family may be sent at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
