Betty Lou Stover Ridling, age 82, of Douglasville, passed away on Thursday, April 05, 2018. She was born on August 23, 1935 in Geary, Oklahoma, daughter of the late Floyd Stover and the late Rossie Smith Stover Bailey. She was a beautician and owned and operated Family Hair Style for over 43 years. Betty was a member of First Baptist Church in Douglasville, Georgia.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ronald Ridling; son: Michael Douglas Ridling; brother: Jerry Stover.
She is survived by her children: Charles R. “Ronnie” Ridling Jr. and his wife, Laurie of Wedowee, Ala., and Dianne Ashcraft and her husband, Erik of Landsdale, Pa.; grandchildren: Brooke Rice and her husband, Brannon, Jerimy Ellis and his wife, Kari, Casey Mitchell and her husband, Tim, Josh Ellis and his wife, Aja, Amanda Ellis and her husband,Scott; 11 great grandchildren: sister: Margaret Thompson of Powder Springs, Ga.; brothers: Harold Stover and his wife, Ann, of Franklin, Ga., Ronald Stover and his wife, Rosalyn, of Palmetto, Ga.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, April 8, 2018, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Dr. John Pennington officiating. Jerimy, Josh, Tim, Jonathan and Erik serving as pallbearers.
Interment to follow service at Fairburn City Cemetery in Fairburn, Georgia.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, Douglasville.
Commented