Betty Lou Woodworth Lairmore, age 82, of Douglasville, passed away on Thursday, April 05, 2018. She was born on November 8, 1935 in Kansas City, Missouri, daughter of the late Earl P. Woodworth and the late Eleanor Wilson Woodworth. Betty was employed for 15 years with Mableton Petroleum where she worked as a secretary and was most recently a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting and putting together puzzles. She lovingly pulled on her grandson’s hair and beards. She was Baptist by faith.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters: Norma Jean Birch, Nadine Wright; brother: Robert Earl Woodworth.
She is survived by her children: Harl Lee Lairmore of Corpus Christi, TX, Cheryl Elaine Hightower and her husband, Kenny of Russell Springs, KY, Teresa Lou Higdon of Lake Charles, LA, Lori Ann Small and her husband, Lance of Sharpsburg, GA, and Becky Sue Lynn and her husband, Jeff of Douglasville, GA; sisters: Jo Ann Broyles of Kansas City, MO, Bonnie Jane Williams of Blue Springs, MO, Sandra Sue Arnold of Lee Summitt, MO; brother: Richard Woodworth and his wife, Karen of Ray Town, MO; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, April 9, 2018, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m.. on Monday, April 9, 2018 at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Reverend Josh Agan officiating.
Interment to follow service at Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Cory Small, Travis Mashburn, Michael Mashburn, Dennis Harrod, Eric Grubb and Brandon Buchanan serving as Pallbearers.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, Douglasville.
