Betty M. Abercrombie, 88, of Douglasville, Georgia, died Friday, June 1, 2018.
Betty loved to travel, socialize, and was a foodie at heart. Collecting dolls and antiques were two of her hobbies. She stayed on the go until recently.
She is preceded in death by her parents Susie and Charles Mullinax, brother, Tony Mullinax, husband Claude Abercrombie Jr., and son Karl Weissenbach.
Betty was the loving mother to sons Mac C. Abercrombie III and the late Karl Weissenbach. She retired from BellSouth after 44 years of service. She was one of the true Southern Bells of BellSouth.
She is survived by her son Mac Abercrombie III his wife Lara, and their children Mac IV and Callie; daughter-in-law Jessica Weissenbach and children Ben and Anna; sister and brother-in-law Mary and Buster Norvell; nieces Susan, Kim, Angela, and nephew Brandon.
The family will be remembering Betty in a private Celebration of Life Service at her residence.
