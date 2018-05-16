Mr. William “Bill” Ray Tryba, 47, of Villa Rica, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 2-3 p.m. Memorial Services will be conducted Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to Camp Gideon, 3545 Walden Lane, Acworth, GA 30102 or campgideon.com.
