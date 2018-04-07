Mr. Bobby Gene Lewis Sr., 81, of Douglasville, died Saturday, April 7, 2018.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Brother Steve McFall officiating. Bud Dubberly will deliver the Eulogy. Interment will follow in the Central Baptist Church Cemetery.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
