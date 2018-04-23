Mr. Bobby Joe Still, 72, of Villa Rica, died Sunday, April 22, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Wednesday, April 25, 2018 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Jiles and Mr. Ed Still officiating.
Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
Commented