Mrs. Brenda Diane Parson, age 68, of Villa Rica, GA passed away May 15, 2018. She was born in Fort McPherson, GA on November 6, 1949. She was one of the owners of Douglasville Glass Company from 1973 until 2003. Brenda was a very hard working lady. Her favorite pastime however, was being a wife, mother and grandmother, loving her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, and love of her life, Steve Parson; parents, Robert and Lily Mae Smith as well as brothers Terry Smith and Michael Smith.
She is survived by her son, Ashley (Stephanie) Parson; sisters, Nora (Donald) Lewallen, Elaine (Tommy) Wilson and Marsha (John) Shadix; grandsons, Brett Parson and Blakley Parson; granddaughters Katelyn Perna and Kenzie Perna as well as numerous other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, May 18, 2018 from 11 until 1 o’clock p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1 o’clock p.m. on Friday, May 18, 2018 in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Josh Smith officiating. Interment will be in the Rose Haven Cemetery.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
