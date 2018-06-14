Mrs. Brenda Priest Smith, age 75, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at her home following a lengthy illness. She was born March 15, 1943 in Cartersville, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Robert “Bob” Huey Priest and the late Mrs. Nellie Jo Minton Priest.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents Robert “Bob” and Nellie Jo Priest; daughters, Sheryl Ann Riggins and Pamela Denise Riggins; sister, Joann Priest; and brother, Wayne Priest.
Mrs. Smith was a member of First Baptist Church Douglasville and a retired school bus driver with 35 years of service in Cobb County.
She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Walter Smith of Douglasville; daughters, Theresa Riggins Fowler of Dallas, GA and Angela Riggins Turner of Douglasville; son, Harvey Riggins Jr. of Douglasville; brother, Dennis Priest of Cartersville; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.
The family received friends at the First Baptist Church Douglasville, Friday, July 6, 2018 from 1-2 p.m. A Memorial Service was held at First Baptist Church Douglasville, 5900 Prestley Mill Road, Douglasville on Friday, July 6, 2018 (which would have been Walter and Brenda’s 12th Wedding Anniversary) at 2 p.m. with Dr. John Pennington and son-in-law Reverend Derrick Fowler officiating.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
