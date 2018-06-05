Brenda Vaughn Bailey, age 69 of Douglasville, passed away on Monday, June 4, 2018. She was born in Douglasville, GA on December 26, 1948, daughter of the late Samuel Vaughn, Sr., and Lavonne Hames Nelms. Brenda retired as a School Bus Driver from the Douglas County School System and was a member of Community Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Hoyt Bailey; children, Shiela Evans, Susan Collins and husband Duane, Howell Bailey, and Sandra Bailey and husband Randy Richard; grandchildren, Cody, John, Colton and Shyen; great-grandchildren, Kinsleigh and Bailey; mother; Lavonne Hames Nelms; brother, Samuel Vaughn, Jr. and wife Connie; sister, Sharon O’Brien and husband, Robert O’Brien; half-sisters, Amy Cronan and Allison White; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, June 8, 2018, at 11 a.m. from Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Pastor Barks officiating.
