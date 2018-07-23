Capt. Thomas “Tommy” Lee Latham, age 76, of Douglasville, GA passed away on Friday, July 20, 2018. He was born November 11, 1941 in Atlanta, GA. Tommy retired from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department as Captain. He proudly served with the National Guard. He enjoyed watching the birds in his backyard and loved everyone. Tommy loved spending time with his family and his dog, Bobo.
Preceding him in death are his parents, James Thomas and Renee Latham.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years and love of his life, Lynda Latham; son, Ken Latham; step-son, William (Billy) Herschel Anderson; step-daughters, Lynda Roxanne Jones and Sonya Brooke Hyatt; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, July 27, 2018 from 10 o’clock a.m. until 12 o’clock p.m. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 12 o’clock p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Don Rackley officiating.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
