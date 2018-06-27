Mr. Carl Kenneth Reeves, age 84, of Douglasville, GA passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018. He was born August 1, 1933 in Fitzgerald, GA. Mr. Reeves enjoyed the outdoors, especially golf, turkey and deer hunting. His favorite pastime however, was spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Reeves; his parents, Leonard and Ruby Mae Reeves; his brother Roland Reeves and his brother, Wade Reeves, who passed away at a very young age.
Surviving him are his sons, John Reeves, Steve Reeves and Alan Reeves; daughters, Virginia Reeves, Cathy Burns, Julia Wright and Jackie Wright; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, July 1, 2018 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 1 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
