Carolyn Jo Collier Thompson, 55, of Winston, died Thursday, March 29, 2018.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Prays Mill Cemetery with Pastor Mark Collier officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 1-1:30 p.m.
Interment of cremated remains will follow in Prays Mill Baptist Church Cemetery.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, her body was cremated.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, Douglasville.
