Mrs. Catherine Adelma Dudrow, age 100, of Villa Rica, GA passed away Monday, June 25, 2018. She was born April 7, 1918 in Frederick, MD. Mrs. Dudrow loved to garden and work in her yard. She was also an avid baker. She was an ordained minister and never met a stranger. Catherine raised six children two grandchildren. She became a seamstress after she was widowed to support her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Neuman Bradley Dudrow Sr.; parents, Harry and Mildred Eicholtz; son, Neuman Dudrow, Jr.; dauther, Catherine Symanowski; son-in-law, Peter Symanowski, Jr. and grandson Severen Symanowski.
Surviving her are her sons, Harry (Ning) Dudrow, Robert (Charlotte) Dudrow and Charles Dudrow; daughter Diane Peachey; grandchildren Ruby Guidara, Tom Kerns, Robyn Guidara, Phil Guidara, Adrienne Scott, Kerri Dudrow, Jeremy Dudrow, Isabeau McMichael and 8 great grandchildren as well as numerous other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, June 30, 2018 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. A funeral service will follow immediately at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel. Interment will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented