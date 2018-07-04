Cathy Annette Crankshaw Jones, age 63, of Douglasville, passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on January 4, 1955, the daughter of Marian Elizabeth Munger Crankshaw Brothers and the late Travis Monroe Crankshaw. She worked for Advo Systems for over 20 years and was a member of Straightway Church.
Cathy enjoyed making bead jewelry and stained glass. She also enjoyed collecting and had numerous clocks, elephants, wolves, and flashlights. She was an avid watcher of Animal Planet.
In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Curtiss Anthony Jones on June 10, 2016.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Stevie Ray and Deborah Stephens of Temple, and Donnie Lee and Gwen Griffis Stephens of Douglasville; mother and step-father: Marian Elizabeth Munger and William Brothers of Owasso, Oklahoma; sisters and brother-in-law: Martha Ann and Kenneth Gillespie, and Deborah Lackey, all of Douglasville; brothers and sister-in-law: David and Stacy Crankshaw of Mableton, and Tommy Crankshaw of Douglasville; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Dave Jones of Powder Springs; Vickie and Kenneth Hawkins of McDonough; Elaine and Chris Bryson of Tennessee; and Carolyn Stephens of Villa Rica; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Friday, July 6, 2018, from 4-8 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bobby Cheek and Deacon Ricky Turner officiating.
Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Donnie Stephens, David Crankshaw, Jerry Stephens, Chuck Micle, and Matthew Griffis serving as Pallbearers.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented