Mr. Charles A. Thomas Sr., 98, of Temple, died Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 from 1-3 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica with the Rev. Marc Dwiggins and Dr. Kirk Bozeman officiating and Ms. Jennifer Thomas providing the family eulogy. Interment will follow at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery with military honors.
Those desiring to do so may make memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Charles A. Thomas Sr. to Temple United Methodist Church, 24 Carrollton Street, Temple, Georgia 30179.
Messages of condolence to the family may be sent at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
