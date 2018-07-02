Mr. Charles Hansford “Hant” Turner Sr., 87, of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Friday, June 29, 2018. He was born March 20, 1931 in Carroll County, Georgia the son of the late Mr. Luny Monroe Turner and the late Arrie Ann Williamson Turner. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, earning the Combat Infantry Badge, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, Good Conduct Medal, and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. He married Mary Rebecca Chambers on May 14, 1954 in Bowdon, GA. He retired as the Credit Manager having worked at Austell Natural Gas for many years. He was also a member of the Lion’s Club. He was a devoted husband, father, Pop Pop and friend to all that knew him. He was always a man of his word. An avid outdoorsman, Mr. Turner loved hunting and fishing. He was an avid gardener, a fan of Atlanta Braves and NASCAR. When not at the Flea Market, he was usually seen doing word searches when relaxing at home.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Steadham and Algerene Searcy; and brothers, Joe Turner and William Turner.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Rebecca Chambers Turner of Lithia Springs; daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Jim Schival of Alpharetta, Mary Ann and Ray Parker of Douglasville, and Beth and J.D. Hughes of Villa Rica; sons and daughters-in-law, Charles H. Turner, Jr. and Kim Turner, Billy and Susan Turner, and Mark and Donna Turner all of Douglasville; sisters, Flossie Smith of Lithia Springs, Florene Daniel of Bowdon, Everlene Reece of Douglasville, and Virginia King of Atlanta; brothers and sisters-in-law, E.F. “Dutch” Turner of Bowdon, James and Zandra Turner of Lithia Springs, and Bobby and Vera Turner of Lithia Springs; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Sunday, July 1, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Services were conducted Monday, July 2, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with Pastor Justin McKinney officiating. Musical selections will be provided by Mrs. Cloma Chandler. Following the funeral service, Military Honors will be provided by members of the U.S. Army Honor Guard in the Jones-Wynn Chapel, in honor of Mr. Turner’s dedicated service to his country. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville. Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Turner, Mike Turner, Hunter Smith, Nicholas Schival, David Whitehead, Tony Brock, and Johnathan Queen.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
