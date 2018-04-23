Mr. Charles Raymon Ray, age 90, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Sunday, April 22, 2018. Mr. Ray was born March 10, 1928 in Rochelle, Georgia. He was a Veteran, having proudly served his country as a United States Marine. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, but he was always known by everyone for his jokes. He was truly a people-person.
Mr. Ray was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Nell Pryor; his parents, Charley and Emma Rhodes Ray; two brothers; two step-brothers; one sister; and one step-sister.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Ray; two daughters, Melony Ray (Michael J.) Reece and Barbara Ann Schaetzle; two step-daughters, Connie Lynn Pevehouse and Kim Smith; a step-son, Keith Smith; and seven step-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Mr. Ray to Safepath Children’s Advocacy, 736 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA 30064, www.safepath.org
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
