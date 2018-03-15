Charles W. Brookman, 81, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Agnes Kuhle.
In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated and no services are planned. The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 16, 2018 from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mr. Brookman’s honor to The American Heart Association at www.donatenow.heart.org.
