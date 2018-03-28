Mr. Charlie A. Lott, age 80, of Carrollton, Georgia formerly of Winston, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family.
Charlie was born in Thunderbolt, Georgia on September 15, 1937. He is a 1955 graduate of Carrollton High School and was Methodist by faith.
With a servant’s heart, Charlie began his distinguished life of service with the State of Georgia, working with the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). During his career he was a member of the GSP bomb squad, served as Asst. Post Commander of Villa Rica Post #24 and was Post Commander of Conyers Post #46. He also served as an Instructor with the Police Academy. After thirty years of dedicated service, he retired as Sgt. First Class in 1992.
Charlie became a Mason and served for over fifty years. He was a member of the Douglasville Lodge #289 F & AM and past Master where he received his fifty year Masonic pin and a member of the Temple Lodge # 322 F & AM. He was a founding member of the Sweetwater Shrine Club where he served as President in 1975. Charlie was also a founding member and Past Master of the Wool Hat Boys. He was a founding member and former Commander of the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) Forrest Escort Camp #1239 in Villa Rica, Georgia, founding organizer and Chairman of the Friends of Wicks Tavern. He also served as the SCV Commander of the Georgia Division in 2008. Charlie was very supportive of community events and was a member of the Villa Rica Lions Club for many years.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Linda Lott of thirty seven years, daughter, Deval Lott, son and daughter-in-law, Charles A. Lott, Jr., “Chuck” and Linda Lott, Douglasville, Georgia, step-daughter, Leslie Bradley, Carrollton, Georgia; grandchildren, Mary Hannah Lott, Charles A. Lott III, “Tripp”, Alexandria, Virginia, Sara Bradley, Luke Bradley, Carrollton, Georgia, great granddaughter, Chloe Jane Bradley.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, March 28, 2018 from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. James Smith officiating. There will be a reading of poetry by Charlie’s granddaughter, Hannah Lott and family friend, Jerry Vogler. Music for the service will be provided by Jerry Rogers. Those serving as pallbearers at the funeral home include Kinney Taylor, Rick Pope, Johnny Fernander, Howard Mount, Shane Cheatwood, Rick Rakestraw and Jim Parrish. The Wool Hat Boys will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Entombment will follow the service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Villa Rica, Georgia with the Georgia State Patrol Honor Guard serving as pallbearers and there will be a rendering of Masonic Rites by the Temple Lodge #322.
Charlie’s family members are truly grateful for the outpouring of love and support from his many friends and co-workers.
The family will accept flowers, however those desiring may make a contribution to the Shiners Children’s Hospital in Charlie’s memory.
