Chistopher Daniel Loper, 20, of Douglasville, died Saturday, June 30, 2018.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 7, from 2-4 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel and the funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Chapel with the Rev. Luke Pollack officiating.
Interment will be on Monday, July 9, at noon at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, Douglasville.
