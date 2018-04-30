Mr. Clarence Edward Shaw, age 86, of Douglasville, GA passed away Wednesday, April 25, 2018. He was born October 20, 1931 in Atlanta, GA. Mr. Shaw retired after 33 years of service with Marta. He proudly served four years in the Navy during the Korean War. Clarence enjoyed fishing, gardening, checkers and doing magic tricks. He also liked working with wood.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Andrew and Mary Alice Shaw; brothers James Shaw and Ralph Shaw; sisters Hazel Brothers, Dot Hogan and Ruth Brown as well as son, Steven Shaw.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Jackie Englett Shaw; son, Darren (Regina) Shaw; step-sons, Mickey McFarland and Wayne Pittman; step-daughter, Elizabeth Dempsey; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 4 o’clock p.m. in the Rosehaven Memorial Park.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented