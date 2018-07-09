It is with great sadness that the family of Claude Donald Norton of Douglasville, Georgia announces his passing on Thursday, July 5, 2018 at the age of 79. He is survived by his son Steven (Alicia), daughter Donna, granddaughter Ava, sister Janice (Mike) Green, sister Sandy (Joe) Nelson, brother Larry (Laverne) Norton, close family friend Karen Tilley, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Pauline Norton, of Douglasville, and his wife Linda, who passed away just a few weeks ago after a long battle with cancer.
Donald served the country as a member of the United States Army National Guard from 1959- 1965.
A joint funeral service will be held to honor both Donald and Linda at Levens Baptist Church, 4514 Old Highway 431 in Wedowee, AL 36278 on Saturday, July 14th, 2018 at 2 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Central time. Good friend and former neighbor Terry Graham will be officiating the service.
"Uncle Donald/Papaw" will be remembered for his love of cars and gardening, and for his sweet and gentle nature.
"Aunt Linda/Grandma" will be remembered as a loving, caring, and funny person who took care of all those around her. She will also be remembered for her many home-cooked recipes and her legendary sweet tea.
Donald and Linda lived in Wedowee, AL for several years after their retirement. During their time in Wedowee, they made many close friends and served their community. Donald will be remembered for his service with the Meals on Wheels program in Wedowee and Linda will be remembered for the care taking she offered the residents of Traylor Retirement home in nearby Roanoke.
As a couple, Donald and Linda were inseparable, always holding hands and often making plans for trips to the Smoky Mountains, an area that they both loved to visit.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to either the ALS Association or the American Cancer Society in their honor.
