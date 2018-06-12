Mr. Claude Victor Worthan, 89, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Friday, June 8, 2018 at his residence. A native of Douglas County, he was born February 26, 1929 the son of the late Mr. Warner Wothan and the late Mrs. Katie Lou Harper Worthan. He married Nancy Yvonne Pilgrim on January 12, 1963 in Dallas, Georgia. He worked in the warehouse of Schwinn Bicycle Company. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Douglasville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters and brother-in-law, Lois and Walter Bolding and Virginia Worthan; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charlie and Inez Worthan, Frank Worthan, J. Tom and Margaret Worthan, Herbert and Jackie Worthan, J.W. and Joann Worthan, and Carl Worthan.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Yvonne Pilgrim Worthan of Douglasville; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Reed Barton of Birmingham, AL and Claudia Diane and Howard Cornwell of Shreveport, LA; son and daughter-in-law, Larry V. and Wanda Hunton of Ocala, FL; sister, Martha Foster of Douglasville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Joyce Worthan and Raymond and Pat Worthan all of Douglasville; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, on Saturday, June 16, 2018 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Memorial Services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. at the chapel of Jones Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with Rev. Terry Worthan and Rev. Ikey Watson officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Southeastern Assistance in Healthcare, 600 Celebrate Life Parkway, Newnan, Georgia 30265. Attn: Carol Sprayberry.
Messages of condolence to the family may be sent at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
