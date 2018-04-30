Mr. Clovis Eugene Ray, 90, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018. He was born March 4, 1928 in Smyrna, Georgia the son of the late Mr. Vernon Ray and the late Mrs. Annie Mae Nicholson Ray. He was a devoted family man and a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
Mr. Ray was employed with the United States Postal Service for nearly 39 years and retired in July, 1983. After retiring from the Postal Service, he worked several years for the Douglas County Board of Education. He was a Master Mason for nearly 68 years, and was an active member, Past Master (1997) and the secretary for many years of Douglasville Masonic Lodge #289 F & AM. Mr. Ray was a Charter (1960) and active member, Past President and current Secretary-Treasurer of the Beulah Ruritan Club. He served as National Director of Ruritan National from 1983 to 1985, and District Governor of Ruritan National in 1981 and 1987.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 ½ years, Madeline Bragg Ray; brothers, Charles Edgar Ray and Vernon Maxie Ray.
Mr. Ray is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Gloria Jean and Jerry Wayne Braswell of Douglasville; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Clyde Whitworth of Covington; Sisters-in-law and Brothers-in-law, Martha Montgomery of Tennessee, Louise Copeland of Jasper, Annette and Norma Payne of Douglasville, Shirley and Bob Lowery of Duluth, Frank and JoAnne Bragg of Cherokee, NC, and Charles Bragg of Florida; three grandchildren, Renee and Dale Choate of Ogden, Iowa, Rhonda and Mark Stewart of Murfreesboro, TN, and Emily and Jim Trotter of Columbus, GA; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great grandsons; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Wednesday, May 2, 2018 from 3-8 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with Pastor Terry Marbut officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Masonic Rites performed by Douglasville Lodge #289 F&AM.
Flowers will be accepted, or you can make memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Ray to Douglasville Masonic Lodge #289, 8519 Bowden Street, Douglasville, GA 30134 or Liberty Baptist Church, 1651 S. Burnt Hickory Road, Douglasville, GA 30134.
Messages of condolence to the family may be sent at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
