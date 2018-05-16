Clyde O. Bailey, age 81, of Douglasville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. He was born on May 29, 1936, of Enid, MS, to the late Riley & Martha Bailey, and was preceded by his first wife, Ima Jean Bailey, and second wife Geraldine Bailey. Mr. Bailey retired after 33 years from General Motors and owned and operated CO Bailey Grading & Hauling for many years.
Survivors include his children, Renee & Skeet Jones of Smyrna, GA, Kelly & Danny Johnson of Dallas, GA, and C.J. Bailey of Dallas, GA; brothers, Carroll & Freda Bailey of Marietta, GA, John & Mary Bailey of Southaven, MS, Winston & Diane Bailey of Counce, TN, and Donald & Rosamund Bailey of Southaven, MS; sisters, Dot Bailey Leigh of Tillatoba, MS, and Nina McCranie of Fayetteville, GA; grandchildren, Wesley & Emma Willbanks, Kristi Willbanks, Rachel & Devin Thompson, and Danny M. Johnson III; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 18, 2018, at 11 a.m., from Clark Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, May 17, 2018, from 5-8 p.m.
Clark Funeral Home, Hiram.
