Mrs. Daisy Wynelle Loner Hester, age 79, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at her home. She was born March 25, 1939 in Fulton County, Georgia the daughter of the late Mr. George Loner and the late Mrs. Leona Jane Lamb Loner. She married Raymond Hester on December 23, 1954. She retired from the Douglas County Board of Education having worked for many years as a Special Education Bus Monitor. She was a member of Chapel Hill Road Baptist Church. Devoted to family, she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Raymond Hester; five brothers and six sisters.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melody and Kenneth Clark of Fairburn; son and daughter-in-law, Neal and Kim Hester of Douglasville; brother, James Herbert Loner of Douglasville; two grandchildren and their spouses, Chris and Madeline Hester of Atlanta and Joshua and Amelia Hester of Nashville, TN; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Thursday, June 7, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services were conducted Friday, June 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with Rev. Randy Shirley officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Fairburn.
Messages of condolence to the family may be sent at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
