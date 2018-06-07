Mr. David Harold Lawson, 55, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday, June 8, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Randal Whitten officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Haven Cemetery.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
