Mr. David Norman Heilman, 73, of Douglasville, died Monday, July 23, 2018.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Wednesday, July 25, 2018 from 12-1 p.m. Funeral Services were conducted Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with Chaplain Sam Braswell officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Marine Corp Honor Guard.
Those desiring to do so may make contributions in memory of Mr. David Heilman to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.
Messages of condolence to the family may be sent at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
Commented