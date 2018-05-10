Deacon Elton Battle, dearly loved dad of Sheila Battle Allen and Elton Nathaniel Battle, made his heavenly transition on Saturday, May 5, 2018. He was born in Greene County, Georgia to the late Deacon John T. and Mary Battle.
He lived in the Atlanta/Douglasville area most of his adult life. Deacon Battle was a devout Christian who served faithfully and tirelessly at Elizabeth Baptist Church in many capacities.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 36 years, (Marguerite), and five of his siblings.
He will be greatly and sorely missed by his children, Sheila Battle-Allen, and Elton Nathaniel Battle (Tammy); grandsons, Elton Cortez Battle and Cory Allen; siblings Rev. Noel Battle (Martha), Rev. James H. Battle (Mary), Lou Ellen Breed, and Helen B. Williams (Ellis); a very special friend, Patsy Weddington and the entire Rachel family: Goddaughters Danielle Smith-Horton and Carla Smith-Williams; loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
The homegoing celebration will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4245 Cascade Rd. SW, Atlanta, Georgia. Dr. Craig L. Oliver Sr. is officiating. He will lie at the church at noon Saturday. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 1 p.m. on the day of service. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Atlanta, GA.
Public viewing will be held from Friday, May 11 from 1-9 p.m. at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta 404-349-3000
Visit www.mbfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel.
Commented