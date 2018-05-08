Debora “Debbie” Jean Beaver, 60, of Douglasville, died Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Debbie and her mother-in-law, Fay Beaver, passed away on the same day. The family will be doing a joint visitation and funeral services.
The family received friends on Tuesday, May 8, 2017 from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
She will be cremated following the service.
