Mrs. Della Rena Foster, age 59, of Douglasville, GA passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018. She was born October 26, 1958 in Baltimore, MD. Rena enjoyed cross stitching and loved Pomeranians. Her favorite pastime however, was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Turner and sister, Ricky Mae Price.
Surviving her is her husband of 38 years and love of her life, Sam Foster; daughters, Rhiannon Sims, Michelle Foster and Samantha Cothran; brothers, Keith Turner and Rob Turner; grandchildren, Bella, Layla, Seth, Brodie, Lorelei, Myleigh, Savannah, Luke and Archer; numerous other family and friends as well as her puppy, Sabrina.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, July 27, 2018 from 5 o’clock p.m. until 8 o’clock p.m. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 11 o’clock a.m. at LifePoint Church, 6405 Fairburn Rd #100, Douglasville, GA 30134.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
