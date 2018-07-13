Diana Sheree Daniel Rohrbach, age 50, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Friday, July 13, 2018. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on March 25, 1968, the daughter of Larry Alan Daniel and Brenda Jane Hein Daniel. She was a warehouse associate for Comcast Cable.
Diana is survived by her husband of 24 years, Jim Rohrbach of Douglasville; sons and daughter-in-law: Andy & Amada Rohrbach of Douglasville and Cody Rohrbach of Mableton; daughter, Jessica Diane Rohrbach of Douglasville; parents: Larry & Brenda Daniel of Douglasville; grandchildren: Tristan Alexander Rohrbach, Michael Rosales, Pedro Rosales, Bryahna Rosales, Charles Rippy, and Johnathan Rohrbach; brothers and sisters-in-law: Matthew & Becky Daniel of Douglasville, and Alan & Kacey Daniel of Cartersville; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Jerome and Joan Rohrbach of Hiram; brother-in-law: Jeff Rohrbach of Fort Knox, Kentucky; nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville Sunday, July 15, 2018 from 5-9 p.m.
The funeral service will be Monday, July 16, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in College Park.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
