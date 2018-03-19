Donald Norman Henry, age 71 of Douglasville, GA passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018.
He was born August 12, 1946 in Douglasville, GA the son of the late John William Henry and the late Rennie Bryant Henry. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He was a retired Captain with the Douglas County Fire Department with over 38 years of Public Safety service. He coached Youth Rec Baseball for many years, was an avid golfer and NASCAR fan. More recently he was a Marshall at West Pines Golf Course.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Thaddeus “Pat” Henry, Jack Henry, Preston Henry and Edward E. Henry, and sisters, Betty Henry, Carol Henry, Lula Mae Queen, Maggie Landmon and Katie Sue Rayburn.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Brenda Camp Henry of Douglasville, sons and daughters-in-laws, Brian and Kim Henry of Mooresville, NC and Russell and Rebecca Henry of Douglasville, sisters, Jeanette Benton of McDonough, Patsy and J.W. Daniel of Ranburne, AL, Martha Jordan of Bremen and Patricia Henry of Bremen, brother, Harold Henry of Clem, 4 grandchildren, Kaitlin, Mason, Chandler and Luke, a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
The Family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, March 21, 2018 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Rev. J.W. Daniel, Douglas County Fire Chief Scott Spencer, and Lt. John Kidney officiating. Members of the Douglas County Fire Department Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow in the Rosehaven Cemetery in Douglasville.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Captain Donald Henry Retired to the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation, www.gfbf.org, 2575 Chantilly Drive, Atlanta, GA 30324
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
