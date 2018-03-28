Mr. Donald Ray New, age 63, of Douglasville, GA passed away Monday, March 26, 2018. He was born March 1, 1955 in Marietta, GA. Mr. New was an active member at Atlanta West Pentecostal Church. He was an inspector at Lockheed Martin. Ray enjoyed reading, playing the piano and planting flowers in the spring. He loved the United Kingdom, anything English. His favorite pastime however, was spending time with his family and friends.
Ray is survived by his wife, Donna New; parents, Betty and Donald New; son Jason Todd (Katy) New; daughters Karen Elizabeth (Andrew) New Maley and Katie Elaine New; grandchildren Matthew, Jonah, Kade, Trevon, Chelsey, Kylee; great-grandchild KarMelo and numerous other family members.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 30, 2018 from 5 until 7 o’clock pm at Atlanta West Pentecostal Church, 2960 Skyview Drive, Lithia Springs, GA 30122. A funeral service will be held following at 7 o’clock pm with Pastor Darrell Johns officiating. Interment will take place at Mozley Memorial Gardens on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 10 o’clock am.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
