Doris Hazel Queen Dorsett
Mrs. Doris Hazel Queen Dorsett, age 82, of Piedmont, Alabama, formerly of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Monday, July 23, 2018. A native of Douglasville, she was born on August 2, 1935. She loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed gardening, crafts and crochet.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny Hugh “Buck” Dorsett, Jr.; her father and mother, Roy Lee and Monie Belle Queen; sons, Cleveland Dorsett, Wayne Dorsett and Roger Dorsett; sisters, Sara Russell and Pearley Gilliland.
She is survived by a daughter, Patricia (Benjamin) Reece; sister, Ruby Long-Williams; daughters-in-law, Vickie Dorsett and Pamela Dorsett; eleven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; as well as other family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, July 28, 2018 from 1-3 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented