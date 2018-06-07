Doris P. Whitehead, age 96, of Douglasville, GA passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2018. She was born on December 17, 1921 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late L. Guy Price and the late Cora Eddie Haralson Price. Doris was a homemaker and a member of New Genesis Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joe H. Whitehead, Sr.; children: Joe H. Whitehead Jr., Daniel G. Whitehead, Karen Couch; son-in-law: Ray Couch; brothers: Henry Price, Luther Price, Boyd T. Price.
Doris is survived by her grandchildren: Dondi Melton and her husband, Chuck, Brian White and his wife, Harriet, Tim Couch and his wife, Judy, David Lee Couch, Nikki Swanson and her husband, Joel, Barbara Sprayberry and her husband, Anthony; great grandchildren: Caroline, Emily, Mary, David, Ariel, Elizabeth, Anna Rose, Sarah Jane, Joey, Josh; great-great grandchildren: Roman Ray, Jackson, Reagan; daughter-in-law: Janet Whitehead; son-in-law: Billy Gossett; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Friday, June 8, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ikey Watson and Rev. Doug Berry officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented