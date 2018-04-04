Dorothy Arnold Ellis, age 88, of Temple, GA (Paulding Co), passed away peacefully at her residence, on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. She was born on June 22, 1929, in Powder Springs, GA, to the late James Pinkney Arnold & Lucy Clonts Arnold. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles Eugene Ellis; brother & sister-in-law, Lowell & Gertie Arnold; sister & brother-in-law, Helen & Othel Duren; sister & brother-in-law, Ruby & Mac McCullough. She served in the Navy for several years, which is where she met her husband, Chuck. Mrs. Ellis, known as 'Dot', by friends, and as 'Nanny', by her immediate family, was an amazingly selfless woman. She was kind, generous and quick witted. Dot enjoyed reading, painting, holding any baby or kitty she could get her hands on, watching the Atlanta Braves, listening to music, collecting Santa Clauses', cooking, baking, & especially feeding her family. In addition to raising to her five children and being a homemaker, she also opened & ran The Cake Pantry, a bakery in Douglasville, GA with her dear friend, Ann Wilson, and the help of her daughters. Mrs. Ellis was a member at Bethel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Steven & Janis Ellis of Colbert, GA, Keith & Mary Beth Ellis of Anchorage, AK; daughters, Pam & Robb Belland of Douglasville, GA, Kim Ellis of Villa Rica, GA, Peggy & Mark Humphries of Douglasville, GA; grandchildren, Christopher & Amy Ellis of Fredricksburg, VA, Andrew Humphries of Douglasville, GA, Rebecca & Brian Lawson of Temple, GA, Charlie Humphries of Douglasville, GA, Harry Ellis of Spokane, WA, Alex Belland of Douglasville, GA; great-grandchildren, Jack Lawson, Jayce Jenkins, Poppy Jenkins, Jimmy Humphries, Eli Jenkins; many nieces & nephews; many wonderful, loving friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ellis will be held on Friday, April 6, 2018, at 3 p.m., from the Clark Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Gil Watson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, April 6, 2018 from 12 p.m. until the time of service. In accordance to her wishes, Mrs. Ellis will be cremated following the service.
The family of Dorothy Ellis wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ms. Stefanie Moore, Amedisys Hospice Care of Cartersville, as well as, Estella Burdick, who provided exceptional loving care and support to Nanny and her family. We are more thankful and appreciative than you will ever know.
The family graciously accepts flowers or asks that a donation be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, in memory of Dorothy Arnold Ellis.
Clark Funeral Home in Hiram.
Commented