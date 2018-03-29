Dorothy “Dot” Gordon, age 70, of Hiram, GA, passed away on March 28, 2018. She was born on May 9, 1947, in Atlanta, GA, to the late Richard Lee & Emily Imogene Gordon, SR, and was preceded in death by her brother, Rickard “Ricky” L. Gordon, JR. Ms. Gordon worked as a secretary for Wellstar Cobb Hospital for 15 years and was a member of Mableton First Baptist Church. Dot loved her family, enjoyed playing cards and worked with the DEA and GSA.
Survivors include her brother, Olin & Faye Gordon of Winston, GA; sister, Carolyn Gordon of Hiram, GA; nieces, Mandy Gordon and Felicia Hayes; nephews, Lee Gordon and Lealand Burdette; many cousins, several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 30, 2018, at 11 a.m., from Clark Funeral Home, with Chuck Turlington officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, March 30, 2018 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Clark Funeral Home, Hiram.
