Doug Phillips, age 52, of Mt.Vernon, died Wednesday evening, April 26, 2018 at Community Hospice in Vidalia after a brief illness.
Doug was a native and of Montgomery County, a carpenter, and was a Baptist by faith. For a number of years he lived in the Pray-Phillips Homeplace on Dog River, the fifth generation of his family to do so.
He was educated in Montgomery County Schools, attended Arlington Schools, Gordon College in Barnesville and the University of West Georgia in Carrollton. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army.
Doug was preceded in death by his step-father, Roy Gene Joyce, in 2016; his maternal grandparents Neubern C. and Doris Jo (Fountain) Douglas of Mt. Vernon and his paternal grandparents, Dr. J. Theodore and Frances (Morgan) Phillips of Brewton-Parker College and Douglas County.
He is survived by his daughter, Rhiannon Phillips of Atlanta; his mother, Carol Joyce of Mt. Vernon; his father, Joe (Kay) Phillips of Douglasville; his sister, Joanna (Don) Mock of Ailey; his grandson, Harvey Griggs of Atlanta; and one nephew, Tye Lewis of Ailey; cousins and extended family in Douglas County, in north Georgia and Montgomery County
Funeral services for Doug Phillips were held on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Stewart-Rosier Funeral Service, Vidalia Chapel with Reverand Ron Drawdy officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Vernon Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Phillips Scholarship Fund, Brewton-Parker College, Mt. Vernon, Georgia 30445.
Stewart-Rosier Funeral Service Vidalia Chapel.
